Thomas Morstead is recognized as AFC special teams player of the week

Sunday’s Jets-Giants game was a punt-fest, so it’s fitting that the winning punter is being honored.

Jets punter Thomas Morstead was named the AFC special teams player of the week for Week Eight.

Morstead punted 11 times and landed three of them inside the 5-yard line. He averaged 48.1 yards on his punts, with a 43-yard net average.

It’s Morstead’s seventh career special teams player of the week award.