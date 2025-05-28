Thomas Morstead says he will sign with 49ers

It appears veteran punter Thomas Morstead has found a new place to play.

In posts to his social media accounts, Morstead posed for a picture in front of an oversized 49ers helmet and wrote that “grateful is an understatement.” The team has not made any announcement about terms of a deal, but one will likely be coming to confirm that Morstead is joining the NFC West team.

Morstead spent the last two seasons with the Jets, but he was released a couple of weeks ago. He averaged 40.7 net yards per punt in 2024 and has a career average of 41.5 net yards per kick over his 15 years in the league.

Mitch Wishnowsky has been the 49ers’ punter since 2019, but he missed eight games with knee and back injuries last season and averaged the least net yards per punt of his career.