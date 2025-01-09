Three-time Pro Bowler Justin Bethel announces retirement

Justin Bethel did not play in 2024, and he called it quits Wednesday.

The core special teams player, who made three Pro Bowls in 12 seasons, announced on Instagram that he is retiring.

“23 years. 12 years pro,” Bethel wrote. “That’s how long I’ve played the game of football! Been blessed more than I can imagine. Met a lot of great people thanks to football and been to a lot of cool places. But my greatest years are ahead of me.”

The Cardinals made him a sixth-round pick in 2012, and he played six years for Arizona, one for Atlanta, one for Baltimore, three for New England and two for Miami.

Bethel, 34, played 193 games with 15 starts at corner, seeing action on 4,044 special teams snaps and 1,578 on defense. He made 282 tackles and five interceptions in his career.