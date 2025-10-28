Through eight games, part-timer Von Miller has four sacks

In late July, future Hall of Famer Von Miller landed with the Commanders. The details of his contract remained under wraps, because the one-year package is a far cry from the past deals he has signed.

The deal has a base value of $6.1 million, with another $4.4 million available in incentives.

Here’s a look at his 2025 season, through eight games.

Miller has four sacks, which puts him three away from $500,000 and five away from another $500,000. He has played in all eight games, with 194 total defensive snaps. His per-snap sack rate of 2.06 percent is higher than Micah Parsons, who has 6.5 sacks in 342 snaps (1.9 percent).

On Monday night, Miller was on the field for only 16 plays, his fewest total plays of the season. (He had at least 20 in every other game, with a high of 29 against the Chargers, which resulted in 1.5 sacks.)

The goal could be to manage the Super Bowl 50 MVP throughout the season, with the purpose of keeping him healthy and ready for a playoff run. The looming problem is that, at 3-5, there may not be a playoff run.

That complication traces largely to the fact that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has missed three games due to injury. He could miss Sunday night’s home game against the 5-2 Seahawks.

With each loss, the Commanders are getting closer and closer to de facto disqualification. At this point, they may need to get more from Miller in the November and December games in order to have a shot at playing beyond the first weekend in January.

For now, Miller is making the most of limited duty. Even if last night was the low-water mark of his overall workload for 2025.