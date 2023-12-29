Thursday Night Football: Amari Cooper, Allen Lazard are inactive for Browns-Jets

Browns receiver Amari Cooper will not have an encore in Thursday Night Football.

Cooper, who earned AFC offensive player of the week honors with his 265-yard receiving game against the Texans on Sunday, is inactive with a heel injury.

Cooper went through a pregame warmup after which it was determined he couldn’t go.

He did not participate in practice all week, and the Browns gave him a questionable designation.

It marks the first game Cooper has missed with the Browns after starting the first 32 of his career in Cleveland. He leads the team with 1,250 yards, and his 265 yards against the Texans set the single-game record for the franchise.

The Browns’ other inactives are linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), punter Corey Bojorquez (left quad), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), center Luke Wypler and defensive end Sam Kamara.

The Jets won’t have receiver Allen Lazard, who is inactive with an illness. Lazard was questionable after popping up on the report Wednesday.

He has 23 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in 14 games this season.

The Jets’ other inactives are quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion), offensive tackle Austin Deculus, tight end Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), cornerback Bryce Hall and defensive end Carl Lawson.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was questionable with a right quad injury, is dressed.