Thursday Night Football: Giants will have WR Darius Slayton vs. Cowboys

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is dressed for Thursday Night Football.

Slayton, who has seven catches for 66 yards this season, was listed as questionable with a thumb injury that limited him in practice all week.

The Giants already had ruled out cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (calf) and Dru Phillips (calf).

The team’s other inactives are safety Anthony Johnson, outside linebacker Benton Whitley, outside linebacker Boogie Basham, offensive guard Jake Kubas and quarterback Tommy DeVito. Devito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cowboys will not have cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) or safety Markquese Bell﻿ (ankle). Both players, who were doubtful, are inactive.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, tight end John Stephens, defensive end Tyrus Wheat and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.