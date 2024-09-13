Thursday Night Football: James Cook, Ja’Marcus Ingram star in Bills’ 31-10 rout of Dolphins

The Dolphins lost handedly to the Bills, 31-10, and added injury to insult by losing Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins quarterback was diagnosed with a concussion after a scary collision on a fourth-down run when he lowered his head into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa had a series of concussions in 2022 that left him considering retirement.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, with Ja’Marcus Ingram getting two of the picks. He returned one 25 yards on the Dolphins’ first possession to set up James Cook’s first of three touchdowns. Ingram later had a 31-yard pick-six. Christian Benford had the other pick for the Bills, setting up a 19-yard field goal drive.

Ed Oliver and Von Miller each had a sack for the Bills.

Tagovailoa went 17-of-25 for 145 yards with a touchdown, and his replacement, Skylar Thompson, was 8 of 14 for 80 yards. Thompson beat out Mike White for the backup job, and after his release, White signed with the Bills’ practice squad.

The Dolphins could try to sign White to their active roster if Tagovailoa misses time, which seems likely considering his history.

Cook’s touchdowns came on a 17-yard reception and runs of 1 and 49 yards. He had 11 carries for 78 yards and the one catch for 17 yards.

Josh Allen was 13-of-19 for 139 yards and a touchdown as the Bills gained only 247 yards.

The Bills have beaten the Dolphins 12 of the past 13 games the teams have played, including the postseason.