Thursday Night Football: Late fourth-down TD gives Lions 17-7 halftime lead

When the Lions got to fourth down with 14 seconds left in the half, there was no question what they were going to do. Dan Campbell is as aggressive as any coach in the NFL.

Jared Goff completed a 2-yard pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a touchdown after the Packers stopped three consecutive runs from the 4, giving the Lions a 17-7 halftime lead.

A stop could have given Green Bay momentum heading into the second half when it will receive the kickoff. Instead, the Lions ended a dominating half with a two-score lead.

The Lions outgained the Packers 174 to 104, but Green Bay was its own worst enemy with five penalties for 44 yards and a lost fumble. Packers receiver Christian Watson had never fumbled in his NFL career until Carlton Davis knocked the ball loose and David Long Jr. recovered at the Detroit 46.

The Lions then got a 15-yard penalty on Packers linebacker Quay Walker, who pushed offensive tackle Dan Skipper to the ground post-whistle. The six-play, 29-yard drive after Watson’s turnover and Walker’s penalty resulted in Jake Bates’ 43-yard field.

The Lions’ touchdown drives both covered 70 yards with the first taking 11 plays and the last 12 plays.

The Packers have slowed the Lions’ potent running game, holding them to 46 yards on 16 carries, but Goff is 14-of-20 for 131 yards and a touchdown. Jamison Williams has three catches for 54 yards, and Sam LaPorta four for 40.

Jordan Love is only 3-of-7 for 31 yards, taking a sack and four quarterback hits. Josh Jacobs has nine carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, topping 1,000 yards for the season for the fourth time in his career.