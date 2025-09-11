Thursday Night Football: Micah Parsons is active, but Zach Tom, Aaron Banks are not

There was no doubt Micah Parsons was playing in Thursday Night Football, but the Packers listed him as questionable nonetheless.

Parsons, who had limited practices all week, indeed is active and good to go against the Commanders.

He is expected to play more than the 29 snaps he played Sunday in his Packers debut.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) also is dressed and ready to play after a questionable designation.

The Packers, though, won’t have right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) or left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin). They, too, were questionable.

The team’s other inactives are safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Bo Melton, tight end Ben Sims and defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

Punter Tress Way (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (knee) are active for the Commanders after questionable designations.

The team’s inactives are punter Mitch Wishnowsky, quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, offensive tackle Trent Scott and offensive tackle George Fant. Johnson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.