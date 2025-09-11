 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football: Micah Parsons is active, but Zach Tom, Aaron Banks are not

  
Published September 11, 2025 07:01 PM

There was no doubt Micah Parsons was playing in Thursday Night Football, but the Packers listed him as questionable nonetheless.

Parsons, who had limited practices all week, indeed is active and good to go against the Commanders.

He is expected to play more than the 29 snaps he played Sunday in his Packers debut.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) also is dressed and ready to play after a questionable designation.

The Packers, though, won’t have right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) or left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin). They, too, were questionable.

The team’s other inactives are safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Bo Melton, tight end Ben Sims and defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

Punter Tress Way (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (knee) are active for the Commanders after questionable designations.

The team’s inactives are punter Mitch Wishnowsky, quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, offensive tackle Trent Scott and offensive tackle George Fant. Johnson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.