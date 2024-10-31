Thursday Night Football: OT Morgan Moses is active for the Jets vs. Texans

The Jets will have right tackle Morgan Moses for Thursday Night Football.

Moses was questionable with a knee injury, popping up on the team’s injury report Monday after the Week 8 loss to the Patriots. He was estimated as a limited participant all week.

Rookie Olu Fashanu, the team’s first-round pick, is Moses’ backup.

The Jets’ inactives are safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), running back Israel Abanikanda, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers and offensive lineman Carter Warren.

The Texans’ inactives are running back Dameon Pierce (groin), offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), cornerback Myles Bryant and safety Jimmie Ward (groin).