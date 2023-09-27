Tim Foley and Hubert Ginn, both drafted by the Dolphins in 1970, have died

The Dolphins have announced the deaths of former cornerback Tim Foley and former running back Hubert Ginn. Both were members of the 1972 team that went undefeated.

They are the 19th and 20th members of the Perfect Season to die.

Foley died last weekend after a long illness, Dave Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel reports. Foley was 75.

A third-round pick in 1970, Foley spent 11 seasons with the Dolphins. He played 134 games with 110 starts and made 22 interceptions. Foley earned Pro Bowl honors in 1978, the franchise’s first Pro Bowl cornerback.

Foley retired after the 1980 season and went on to become one of Amway’s top producers. He received an Amway award for helping build 54 homes for families in Guatemala.

Ginn was 76.

The Dolphins picked him in the ninth round of the 1970 draft, and he played three seasons in Miami as a backup running back.

The Dolphins traded him to the Colts in 1973, and he played nine games with Baltimore before returning to Miami in 1974. He signed with the Raiders in 1976, and Ginn won a second Super Bowl ring in 1977.

He played 90 career games, with no starts, in nine seasons and rushed for 521 yards and three touchdowns on 132 carries. Ginn also caught nine passes for 49 yards.