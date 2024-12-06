 Skip navigation
Tim Patrick’s second TD gives Lions 31-28 lead

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:57 PM

Tim Patrick hadn’t scored a touchdown since 2021. He has two tonight.

His first went for 3 yards. His second was 1 yard, giving the Lions a 31-28 lead with 8:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lions receiver has five catches for 32 yards.

Detroit has 328 yards after a 10-play, 70-yard drive led to the fourth lead change of the second half.

Jared Goff is 27-of-36 for 228 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Packers lost safety Javon Bullard, who was carted off the sideline with an ankle injury that has him questionable to return.