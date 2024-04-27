 Skip navigation
Titans’ 366-pound T’Vondre Sweat: If I get down to 355 or 350, I’ll be a Hall of Famer

  
New Titans defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is ready to make a big impact in the NFL, by getting a little thinner.

Sweat weighs 366 pounds but says he needs to lose some weight, “and if I go to 355, 350 [pounds], most likely I am going to be a Hall of Famer.”

Sweat believes Tennessee is going to be a good spot for him.

“When I got the call, it was unbelievable,” Sweat said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “Thank God they gave me a chance. Now, I am ready. I can’t wait to get up there and go to work. I am ready to rock and roll and go to Tennessee.”

The Titans also drafted big Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham in the first round.

“I think we’ve added maybe 700 pounds worth of players in two picks,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said. “But that’s on purpose, that’s by design. It’s a big man’s league, and you need big people to move the line of scrimmage. We wanted to make sure we invested in the right players into the fronts, those are important parts of building a football team. And, it’s hard to pass up people that are of that size.”