Titans activate LB Cedric Gray, waive DL Abdullah Anderson

The Titans announced a pair of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Cedric Gray has been activated from injured reserve and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson was released to create space for him on the 53-man roster.

Gray was a fourth-round pick this year and he has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since August, so he has yet to make his regular season debut. Gray, who has been practicing for the last few weeks, had 121 tackles during his final season at North Carolina.

Anderson played 38 defensive snaps in four games this season. He had 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in 33 games with the Bears, Vikings, Packers, Falcons, and Commanders.