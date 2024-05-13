Titans agree to terms with Nick Vannett

The Titans made a veteran addition to their tight end group on Monday.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with tight end Nick Vannett. They did not disclose any of those terms.

Vannett played eight games for the Chargers last season, started five times and caught one pass for three yards. He has also played for the Giants, Saints, Broncos, Steelers, and Seahawks since entering the league as a 2016 third-round pick in Seattle. Vannett has 91 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns over his entire career.

Chigs Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya, and Steven Stilianos are the other tight ends in Tennessee.

The Titans waived defensive back Rod Garrison in a corresponding move. Garrison signed with the team after going undrafted in April.