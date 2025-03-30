 Skip navigation
Titans call report of Will Levis trade talks “false”

  
Published March 30, 2025 03:16 PM

The Titans are doing nothing to disquiet the noise about a possible trade out of the first overall pick in the draft. In contrast, they’re denying that they’ve spoken to anyone about trading quarterback Will Levis.

That’s a false report,” Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said Sunday at the annual meetings, per the team’s website. “We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don’t think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago.”

So what’s the plan for the 2023 second-rounder?

“The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year,” Brinker said. “And that’s like every player that’s on our roster. It’s no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he’s working hard. Everybody knows he’s a great kid, he’s a hard worker and he’s going to give it everything he has. And we’re going to continue to work with Will Levis.”

Levis has started 21 games over his first two seasons. And he comes with a very affordable contract, at $1.59 million in 2025 and $2 million in 2026. They could keep him as the backup/insurance policy to quarterback Cam Ward (if they make Ward the first overall selection) or they could trade him after the draft to a team that needs a quarterback.

However it plays out, he’s an asset at the most important position in the game. And the price for the next two years gives him even more value.