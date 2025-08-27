Titans claim CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, three others off of waivers

The Titans have the top waiver position in the league and they used it to add four players to their roster on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, linebacker Dorian Mausi, defensive end C.J. Ravenell, and defensive back Samuel Womack will be joining the club. Corresponding moves to make room on the roster will be announced later on Wednesday.

Armour-Davis was a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Ravens and he’s dealt with several injuries since entering the league. He’s been credited with 20 tackles and two passes defensed in 19 games.

Womack was a 49ers fifth-rounder in 2022 and he spent two seasons with the team before moving on to the Colts last year. He had 36 tackles and two interceptions while appearing in every game for Indianapolis.

Mausi signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in April and Ravenell spent all of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad before being cut on Tuesday.