Titans claim OL Logan Bruss off of waivers

  
Published November 12, 2024 06:30 PM

The Titans added an offensive lineman to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Logan Bruss off of waivers. The Rams cut Bruss on Monday when they activated offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson from injured reserve.

Bruss started three games at left guard for the Rams this season. He joined the team as a third-round pick in 2022 and missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Bruss spent last season on the practice squad in Los Angeles.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Monday that he likes the way the left side of the offensive line has played, but “we weren’t good enough there at all” in reference to the right side in their loss to the Chargers. Dillon Radunz started at right guard with Leroy Watson and John Ojukwu at right tackle.