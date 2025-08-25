 Skip navigation
Titans cut 2024 sixth-round pick Jha’Quan Jackson, 15 others

  
Published August 25, 2025 03:03 PM

The Titans made a change at General Manager this offseason and Mike Borgonzi cut one of his predecessor Ran Carthon’s final draft picks on Monday.

Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson was waived as the Titans made their way to the 53-player limit. Jackson was a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Jackson had one catch for eight yards as a rookie while also serving as a kickoff and punt returner in Tennessee.

The Titans also waived wide receiver TJ Sheffield, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive tackle TJ Smith, linebacker Desmond Evans, linebacker Amari Burley, cornerback Jalen Kimber, cornerback Clarence Lewis, cornerbck Jermari Harris, cornerback Davion Ross, safety Julius Wood, wide receiver Matt Landers, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe. Defensive end Joe Gaziano, guard Arlington Hambright, and center Sam Mustipher were released.