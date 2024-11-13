Titans cut S Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards’ tenure with the Titans lasted a week.

He signed with Tennessee last Wednesday. The Titans cut him today, the team announced.

Edwards was inactive for the team’s game against the Chargers this past Sunday.

The Bills released Edwards after he played in three games, seeing action on seven defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. He totaled one tackle.

A six-year NFL veteran, Edwards played all 17 games with the Chiefs in 2023. The Bucs made him a third-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers.

In his NFL career, Edwards has played 78 games, including 28 starts.