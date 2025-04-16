Titans cut six players

The Titans made some room on the roster for incoming rookies on Wednesday.

The team announced six cuts, which leaves them with 65 players on their 90-man roster. The Titans have nine draft picks, which leaves a good bit of space for undrafted rookie additions as well.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, defensive back Gervarrius Owens, and guard Logan Bruss were the players dropped in Tennessee.

Owens and Bruss were the only players in that group to appear in games for the Titans last season. Owens played in two games and Bruss saw action in three contests.