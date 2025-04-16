 Skip navigation
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Titans cut six players

  
Published April 16, 2025 04:24 PM

The Titans made some room on the roster for incoming rookies on Wednesday.

The team announced six cuts, which leaves them with 65 players on their 90-man roster. The Titans have nine draft picks, which leaves a good bit of space for undrafted rookie additions as well.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, defensive back Gervarrius Owens, and guard Logan Bruss were the players dropped in Tennessee.

Owens and Bruss were the only players in that group to appear in games for the Titans last season. Owens played in two games and Bruss saw action in three contests.