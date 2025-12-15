Titans DT Jeffery Simmons’ home was burglarized on Sunday
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned from Sunday’s game against the 49ers to find that his home had been burglarized while he was away.
Simmons posted about the break-in on social media after posting seven tackles, a sack and his second career touchdown catch in the Titans’ 37-24 loss. Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that “multiple items were taken” when a group of six people broke into the house.
“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house,” the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “No residents were home during the burglary.”
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home was burglarized during a game earlier this season and a number of other athletes have dealt with similar break-ins in recent years.