Titans DT Jeffery Simmons’ home was burglarized on Sunday

  
Published December 15, 2025 12:32 PM

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned from Sunday’s game against the 49ers to find that his home had been burglarized while he was away.

Simmons posted about the break-in on social media after posting seven tackles, a sack and his second career touchdown catch in the Titans’ 37-24 loss. Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that “multiple items were taken” when a group of six people broke into the house.

“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house,” the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “No residents were home during the burglary.”

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home was burglarized during a game earlier this season and a number of other athletes have dealt with similar break-ins in recent years.