Roughly $200,000 in property was stolen from Shedeur Sanders’s home

  
Published November 18, 2025 01:55 PM

Ohio police have confirmed that the home of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was burglarized on Sunday, during a home game against the Ravens.

Via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said that three persons entered Sanders’s home at roughly 6:46 p.m. ET, during the Ravens-Browns game. The suspects were seen leaving the house at or about 6:58 p.m. ET.

Per the authorities, approximately $200,000 worth of property was taken from Sanders’s home.

It’s the latest in a string of burglaries involving pro athletes. NFL victims include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday, after quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion.