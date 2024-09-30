Titans elevate DL Abdullah Anderson, CB Tre Avery from practice squad

The Titans elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Tre Avery from the practice squad for Monday Night Football. The team plays the Dolphins in the early game tonight.

Anderson originally signed with the Titans on Aug. 16. He was released 11 days later but then re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

He has not played a game in 2024.

Anderson played seven games for the Commanders last season and also has played for the Bears, Vikings, Packers and Falcons. He has appeared in 33 games with eight starts and has totaled 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Avery is in his third season with the Titans but has not appeared in a game this season. He played 14 games with three starts in 2022 and 15 games with two starts in 2023.

He has totaled 62 tackles in his career.