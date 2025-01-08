 Skip navigation
Titans fire four other executives

  
Published January 7, 2025 07:14 PM

General Manager Ran Carthon isn’t the only executive who was fired by the Titans on Tuesday. Four others are now former Titans employees.

Via Paul Kuharsky, the team has fired vice president of team operations Brent Akers, vice president of football technology Anthony Pastrana, assistant general manager Anthony Robinson, and senior director of security John Albertson.

Pastrana and Akers were both hired before the Titans were the Titans. Pastrana arrived in 1997 and Akers joined the team in 1998, when they were the Oilers.

Robinson joined the team in 2023. He was hired by Carthon, along with president of football operations Chad Brinker. And with Brinker getting full control over football operations today, it’s reasonable to conclude that there were his first orders of business.