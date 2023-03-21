Titans hire three assistant coaches

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans hire three assistant coaches

  
Published March 21, 2023 07:12 AM
nbc_pft_rogergooddell_230321
March 21, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if there are any potential candidates who could give Roger Goodell a run for his money, given NFL owners reportedly are nearing an extension for the Commissioner.

The Titans have added three assistant coaches to their staff, the club announced on Tuesday.

Matt Jones has been named Tennessee’s assistant offensive line coach, Tom Quinn is an assistant special teams coach, and Anthony Levine is an assistant special teams coach.

Jones comes to the Titans after four years at Tennessee-Martin, where he was the program’s run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and tight ends coach.

Quinn worked for the Giants from 2006-2021 and was the special teams coordinator for most of his tenure. He was also a special teams assistant coach.

Levine was a Ravens safety who contributed heavily to special teams from 2012-2021. He appeared in 146 games, starting five of them. In 2021, he played 85 percent of Baltimore’s special teams snaps with 31 defensive snaps.