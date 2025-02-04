 Skip navigation
Titans hire Travis Smith as defensive run game coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2025 04:20 PM

The Titans announced an addition to their defensive coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon.

They have hired Travis Smith as their defensive run game coordinator. They also announced that Lori Locust will now have the title of defensive assistant.

Smith spent the last three seasons as the Bears’ defensive line coach. He spent 10 seasons with the Raiders before making the move to Chicago and those have been his only two stops in the NFL.

Locust spent the last two seasons as a quality control coach in Tennessee. She was an assistant defensive line coach in Tampa for four years before joining the AFC South club.