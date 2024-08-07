Titans LB Garret Wallow to miss season with torn pec

The Titans lost an expected contributor on Tuesday when prospective right guard Saahdiq Charles decided to retire and head coach Brian Callahan announced another loss on Wednesday.

Callahan said that linebacker Garret Wallow will miss the entire season after tearing his pectoral during practice. He will be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

The Titans signed Wallow off of the Texans practice squad last year and he made six tackles in three games. The 2021 fifth-round pick had 36 tackles and a sack in 32 games with the Texans before moving on to Tennessee.

Jack Gibbens and Kenneth Murray are listed as the starting inside linebackers for the Titans. Wallow and Chance Campbell were on the second rung of the team’s initial depth chart.