 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans LB Garret Wallow to miss season with torn pec

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:09 AM

The Titans lost an expected contributor on Tuesday when prospective right guard Saahdiq Charles decided to retire and head coach Brian Callahan announced another loss on Wednesday.

Callahan said that linebacker Garret Wallow will miss the entire season after tearing his pectoral during practice. He will be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

The Titans signed Wallow off of the Texans practice squad last year and he made six tackles in three games. The 2021 fifth-round pick had 36 tackles and a sack in 32 games with the Texans before moving on to Tennessee.

Jack Gibbens and Kenneth Murray are listed as the starting inside linebackers for the Titans. Wallow and Chance Campbell were on the second rung of the team’s initial depth chart.