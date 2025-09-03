Titans list fourth-round WR Elic Ayomanor in starting lineup

Cam Ward isn’t the only rookie listed as a starter on the Titans’ Week 1 depth chart.

Everyone expected the first overall pick of the draft to be the team’s quarterback against the Broncos to kick off the season, but wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was not the same kind of sure thing. Ayomanor was a fourth-round pick and the second wide receiver that the team selected in April, so his appearance with the first team was a notable takeaway from the depth chart’s release.

Van Jefferson was seen as the likely complement to Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, but Ayomanor’s summer work lifted him to the first team. Jefferson joins Bryce Oliver and the team’s first of three fourth-round picks Chimere Dike on the second rung.

Ayomanor had 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns at Stanford over the last two seasons. He had five catches for 72 yards in the preseason.