Titans OLB Lorenzo Carter announces retirement

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is retiring from the NFL, the Titans announced Tuesday. They will place him on the leagues’ reserve/retired list.

Carter signed with the Titans in the offseason.

He spent the past three seasons with the Falcons. In 2014, he appeared in 13 games, with 11 starts, seeing action on 409 defensive snaps and 51 on special teams, while totaling 32 tackles, no sacks and two quarterback hits.

The Giants made Carter a third-round pick in 2018, and he played four seasons in New York and three with the Falcons.

He played 3,764 defensive snaps and 674 on special teams in 96 games with 62 starts. Carter totaled 278 tackles, 18 passes defensed, 21.5 sacks and 58 quarterback hits.