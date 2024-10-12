Titans place Jamal Adams on the reserve/non-football injury list

The Titans placed safety Jamal Adams on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, the team announced.

Adams did not practice all week with a hip injury, an injury he has had since he arrived in Tennessee. He missed the season opener with the injury.

Now, Adams will have to miss at least four games before returning.

He has played only 20 snaps in three games this season and has totaled four tackles.

The Titans also elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Tre Avery from the practice squad.