Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation

Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) returned to a full practice Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday.

It is the third consecutive week Pollard has appeared on the report with his injury. He has not missed any game action for the injury.

Pollard has 151 carries for 666 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in Tennessee after signing as a free agent this offseason.

The Titans ruled out cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson (back). Neither player practiced this week.

It will be the fifth consecutive game Sneed has missed.

Defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) is questionable after getting in two limited practices this week.

Outside linebacker Arden Key (back) and cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) are good to go.