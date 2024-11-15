 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation

  
Published November 15, 2024 03:41 PM

Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) returned to a full practice Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday.

It is the third consecutive week Pollard has appeared on the report with his injury. He has not missed any game action for the injury.

Pollard has 151 carries for 666 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in Tennessee after signing as a free agent this offseason.

The Titans ruled out cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson (back). Neither player practiced this week.

It will be the fifth consecutive game Sneed has missed.

Defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) is questionable after getting in two limited practices this week.

Outside linebacker Arden Key (back) and cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) are good to go.