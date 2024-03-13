Titans re-sign Julius Chestnut, tender Jack Gibbens

The Titans announced a couple of moves involving exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday afternoon.

Running back Julius Chestnut has re-signed with the team while linebacker Jack Gibbens has received a tender offer. Gibbens is not able to talk to other clubs as long as the tender is in place, so he’ll likely be re-signing with the team in the near future as well.

Chestnut has appeared in nine games over the last two seasons. He had nine carries for 12 yards and three catches for 41 yards while also seeing time on special teams. One of those special teams roles was as a kick returner and he averaged 21.5 yards per return.

Gibbens started 13 games last season and finished the year with 95 tackles and a sack.