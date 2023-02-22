 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans release Randy Bullock

  
Published February 22, 2023 08:49 AM

News of the Titans releasing two veterans trickled out earlier on Wednesday. Now the team has made those moves official while announcing another.

Tennessee announced the club released left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock.

Bullock was the Titans’ primary kicker for the last two seasons. In 2022, he hit 17-of-20 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He also connected on all 28 of his extra points and sent 55.4 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Since entering the league in 2012, Bullock has hit 83.4 percent of his field goals and 95.6 percent of his extra points in 138 games for the Texans, Jets, Giants, Steelers, Bengals, and Titans.

Releasing Bullock will save $2.072 million against the cap in 2023 with $600,000 in dead money.

Also of note, the Titans released Lewan with a failed physical designation. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. Lewan has said that he’s contemplating whether or not he’ll continue his playing career.