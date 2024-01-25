Titans request interview with Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator

The Titans hired Brian Callahan as their new head coach this week and now they’re starting to work on filling out the rest of his staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has requested permission to interview Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson about becoming their defensive coordinator. The Giants have also met with Wilson about the same position on Brian Daboll’s staff.

Wilson joined the Ravens in 2023 after spending two seasons on the Eagles staff. He also worked with the Jets and Rams earlier in his career.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon worked for the Rams at the same time that Wilson was with the team. Carthon was given control over the roster and coaching staff along with a promotion to executive vice president this week.