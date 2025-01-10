 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Titans request interview with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

  
Published January 10, 2025 01:51 PM

The Titans have lined up nine interviews with General Manager candidates over the next three days, but they aren’t done adding people to the list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Sullivan has been with the Packers since 2004 and he is in his third season in his current role. He also served as the director of college scouting earlier in his time with the team.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker, who will be handling many of the usual responsibilities of a General Manager, worked with Sullivan before leaving Green Bay for Tennessee. That made Sullivan a name to watch in the G.M. search and he could become a frontrunner if all goes well in an interview.