Titans request interview with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Titans have lined up nine interviews with General Manager candidates over the next three days, but they aren’t done adding people to the list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Sullivan has been with the Packers since 2004 and he is in his third season in his current role. He also served as the director of college scouting earlier in his time with the team.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker, who will be handling many of the usual responsibilities of a General Manager, worked with Sullivan before leaving Green Bay for Tennessee. That made Sullivan a name to watch in the G.M. search and he could become a frontrunner if all goes well in an interview.