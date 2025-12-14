Titans rule out three safeties as 49ers take 24-10 lead

The Titans are down three safeties heading into the second half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

They have ruled out Mike Brown (ankle), Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) and Xavier Woods (hamstring).

Tight end Gunnar Helm (toe) was questionable, but he has returned to the game.

The 49ers opened the second half with a four-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to take a 24-10 lead. They have scored on their first four possessions for the first time since Sept. 10, 2023.

Jauan Jennings scored his second touchdown on a 13-yard reception. He has only two catches.

Ricky Pearsall had the big play in the drive with a 38-yard reception.