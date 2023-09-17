Titans rule Peter Skoronski out for Sunday

The Titans will be down a starting offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Left guard Peter Skoronski has been ruled out for the game. The first-round pick was listed as questionable after he missed practice on Friday with an illness and the team announced that he was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Dillon Radunz and Xavier Newman are options to replace the rookie in the starting lineup.

The Titans also announced that they have elevated cornerback Eric Garror and defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Kristian Fulton have also been ruled out while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable to play with an ankle injury.