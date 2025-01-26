Titans set to hire Dave Ziegler as assistant G.M.

The Titans are set to make another addition to the top of their personnel department.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they are going to hire former Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler as their assistant G.M. They hired Mike Borgonzi as their General Manager this week.

Ziegler spent the 2024 season as a personnel advisor for the Saints. He was fired by the Raiders on October 31, 2023 along with head coach Josh McDaniels after the duo had spent less than two seasons on the job in Las Vegas

Ziegler also worked for the Patriots and Broncos before making the move to the Raiders.