Titans sign DE Joe Gaziano

The Titans welcomed a new defensive lineman on Thursday.

They announced the signing of defensive end Joe Gaziano to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Gaziano spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was elevated to play in three games for the Jaguars. He had three tackles in those appearances and he had one in two games for the Falcons in 2023. Gaziano spent his first three seasons with the Chargers and had 22 tackles and a sack in 21 games.

Brewer made one appearance for the Titans last year. He also saw action for the Rams and Jaguars before getting to Tennessee.