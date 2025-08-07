 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign DE Joe Gaziano

  
Published August 7, 2025 09:14 AM

The Titans welcomed a new defensive lineman on Thursday.

They announced the signing of defensive end Joe Gaziano to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Gaziano spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was elevated to play in three games for the Jaguars. He had three tackles in those appearances and he had one in two games for the Falcons in 2023. Gaziano spent his first three seasons with the Chargers and had 22 tackles and a sack in 21 games.

Brewer made one appearance for the Titans last year. He also saw action for the Rams and Jaguars before getting to Tennessee.