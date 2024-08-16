 Skip navigation
Titans sign DL Abdullah Anderson, put DL Marlon Davidson on IR

  
August 16, 2024

The Titans made a couple of changes on their defensive line Friday.

The team announced that they have signed Abdullah Anderson to their 90-man roster. They opened space for Anderson by placing Marlon Davidson on injured reserve.

Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2018 and he’s made several stops around the league, including a 2021 stint on the Titans practice squad. He played in seven games for the Commanders last season and was credited with eight tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery.

Davidson had 10 tackles and a sack for the Titans last season. He had 29 tackles and a sack in 19 games for the Falcons in 2020 and 2021.