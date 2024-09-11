Titans sign DL James Lynch to 53-man roster

The Titans are giving one of their defensive players a promotion.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the club has signed defensive lineman James Lynch to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

Lynch was on the field for seven defensive snaps in the season-opening loss to the Bears.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Lynch has played 38 games with three starts for the Vikings and Titans. He’s recorded 2.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Tennessee also announced that the club has signed linebacker Kyron Johnson to its practice squad.

