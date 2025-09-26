 Skip navigation
Titans sign OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to 53-man roster

  
Published September 26, 2025 10:46 AM

The Titans opened up a spot on their 53-man roster earlier this week when they traded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets and they filled it on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to their 53-man roster from their practice squad.

Crenshaw-Dickson was on the team’s roster for Week 1, but did not play in Tennessee’s loss to the Broncos. Crenshaw-Dickson signed with the team after going undrafted in April. He started at left and right tackle during stints at San Diego State and Florida.

The Titans have not had right tackle JC Latham available in the last two games and he has not practiced at all this week.