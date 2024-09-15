 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans take 10-7 lead just before halftime

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:26 PM

The Titans controlled play for most of the first half against the Jets, but a pair of Will Levis turnovers helped keep things closer than they should be.

Levis lost a fumble on an ill-advised backward flip while trying to evade pressure inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line and then threw an interception on the first play of the next drive. The Jets turned that mistake into their first touchdown of the game and Levis led a field goal drive just before the half to give the Titans a 10-7 lead.

Levis now has five turnovers in two games and Sunday’s giveaways marred what was a generally strong half for the second-year quarterback. He’s 11-of-13 for 115 yards and the Titans outgained the Jets 152-93 over the first 30 minutes.

They also got help from a pair of Jets personal fouls, including a hit on a defenseless receiver that set up Nick Folk’s field goal at the end of the half.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-of-15 for 82 yards and a touchdown to rookie running back Braelon Allen. The scoring drive came after three Jets punts to open the game, but the scoring drive was something they could build on as they get the ball coming out of halftime.

Whatever their offense does, the defense will need to do more to stop the Titans when Levis doesn’t shoot them in the foot. Linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a foot injury and is called questionable to return, so he may not be part of that effort.