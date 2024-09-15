Titans take 10-7 lead just before halftime

The Titans controlled play for most of the first half against the Jets, but a pair of Will Levis turnovers helped keep things closer than they should be.

Levis lost a fumble on an ill-advised backward flip while trying to evade pressure inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line and then threw an interception on the first play of the next drive. The Jets turned that mistake into their first touchdown of the game and Levis led a field goal drive just before the half to give the Titans a 10-7 lead.

Levis now has five turnovers in two games and Sunday’s giveaways marred what was a generally strong half for the second-year quarterback. He’s 11-of-13 for 115 yards and the Titans outgained the Jets 152-93 over the first 30 minutes.

They also got help from a pair of Jets personal fouls, including a hit on a defenseless receiver that set up Nick Folk’s field goal at the end of the half.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-of-15 for 82 yards and a touchdown to rookie running back Braelon Allen. The scoring drive came after three Jets punts to open the game, but the scoring drive was something they could build on as they get the ball coming out of halftime.

Whatever their offense does, the defense will need to do more to stop the Titans when Levis doesn’t shoot them in the foot. Linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a foot injury and is called questionable to return, so he may not be part of that effort.