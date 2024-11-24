Titans take 10-7 lead on Will Levis’ touchdown pass

The Texans scored on their first play from scrimmage. The Titans now lead.

Tennessee took a 10-7 lead on Will Levis’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It was the ninth touchdown of the season for Levis.

The play before the touchdown, on fourth-and-1, Levis ran for 6 yards and a first down.

Levis is 7-of-7 for 86 yards and a touchdown and has run for 8 yards on two carries.

Tyler Boyd has two catches for 22 yards, and Tony Pollard has four carries for 22 yards.

The Titans outgained the Texans 117 to 49 in the first quarter.