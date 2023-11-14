Titans to release Taylor Stallworth from injured reserve

Veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is set to become a free agent.

Stallworth’s agent Brett Tessler announced that the Titans are releasing Stallworth from their injured reserve list. Tessler notes that Stallworth is healthy and looking to sign with another team.

Stallworth signed with the Titans in early October and was placed on injured reserve after playing six snaps for them in Week Six. Stallworth also spent time with the Texans and Panthers this offseason.

The Texans also had Stallworth at the end of last season. He played one game for them after making six appearances for the Chiefs. Stallworth has also played for the Saints and Colts and has 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 58 career games.