Titans trade Kevin Byard to Eagles for Terrell Edmunds, draft picks

The Eagles were going to trade for a defensive back. The question was: Who?

Now, we know.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is acquiring two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard for safety Terrell Edmunds and 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round picks.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said at his news conference shortly after news of the trade broke that he can’t say anything “right now.”

Byard, 30, has one year left on his contract but no guaranteed money in 2024.

He has 27 interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in an eight-year career.

The Eagles are banged up at the position with safeties Justin Evans and Reed Blankenship hurt. Starting nickel cornerback Bradley Roby also missed Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.