Titans trade Malik Willis to Packers for seventh-round pick

  
Published August 26, 2024 05:27 PM

Malik Willis is on the move.

The Titans are trading Willis to the Packers for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Willis, a talented quarterback who hasn’t been able to translate that talent into accurate passing through two years in Tennessee, will now back up Jordan Love in Green Bay. The Packers view him as an upgrade over the two other quarterbacks on their roster, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.

As a college quarterback at Liberty, Willis showed off impressive arm strength and athleticism, and at times he was discussed as a potential Top 10 draft pick. But questions about his accuracy saw his draft stock sink, and in two years in Tennessee he never accomplished much, completing just 35 of 66 passes for 350 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

In Green Bay, he gets a fresh start. And the Packers get a backup to Love who may prove to have significant upside.