Titans’ Tyjae Spears has high ankle sprain

Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered an apparent high ankle sprain during Saturday night’s postseason game.

Spears was carted off the field and a high ankle sprain was the initial diagnosis, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Titans coach Brian Callahan said after the game that it’s too soon to say how much time Spears will miss.

“Further evaluation. We’ll see. Looks like it’s probably an ankle, we’ll see what the severity is as we evaluate it a little further,” Callahan said.

Spears is the Titans’ backup running back behind Tony Pollard. If Spears isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, that would open up an opportunity to rookie sixth-round draft pick Kalel Mullings, who had seven carries for 33 yards on Saturday.