Titans VP of communications Robbie Bohren leaving team after 28 seasons

  
Published March 24, 2025 03:31 PM

Robbie Bohren, the Titans’ vice president of football communications, is leaving the franchise, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reports.

Bohren has spent 28 seasons with the team, the past 25 in his current job. He worked for six head coaches and six General Managers.

He coordinated all football-related media coverage for the team and served as the liaison between the media and the Titans’ players, front office and coaches.

Bohren originally joined the Titans in 1997 as the team’s assistant director of media relations and was promoted to director of media relations in 2000. During the 1999 season, he was part of the media relations staff that was awarded the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Writers of America, presented annually to the NFL’s top PR staff.

He heads a department that has been a finalist for the award four times in his tenure leading the department.

Before joining the Titans, Bohren worked for the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club for five seasons, the last three as director of public relations. He also gained three years of experience in Vanderbilt University’s sports information department, while earning a degree in economics from the university.

Bohren, who grew up in Dallas, broke into sports with an internship with the Texas Rangers in 1989.